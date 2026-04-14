MLB Finally Figures Out a Way to Throw Shohei Ohtani Off His Game

Stepping into the batter's box to face Shohei Ohtani when he's pitching is no fun. Climbing the mound to see him at the plate as a hitter is an even more intimidating proposition. No team on the planet has been able to develop a reliable strategy to slow him down. He almost always looks impeccably comfortable no matter the situation.

But the Mets may have figured something out by accident on Monday. Perhaps the way to throw Ohtani off his game is simply to scare him.

With the Dodgers enjoying a comfortable 4-0 lead in the sixth inning of a game that would see no additional scoring, Ohtani strode in to face New York reliever Craig Kimbrel. During the at-bat the veteran pitcher was about to get a pitch clock violation so catcher Francisco Alvarez called time in order to stop the clock. He was going to use the opportunity to run out to the hill for a little confab to discuss the plan against Ohtani.

There was just one problem.

Kimbrel, already in the process of his delivery, did not see the catcher had gotten up and continued as if he were going to fire in a heater toward the plate. Alavarez realized this and got into a crouched position just in case his battery partner threw one in.

Ohtani couldn't believe what he was seeing.

WHOA! 😨



Craig Kimbrel didn't see Francisco Álvarez call time from the mound and almost went through with his pitch!



Shohei couldn't believe it either... pic.twitter.com/TxAg5O4CO2 — MLB Europe (@MLBEurope) April 14, 2026

This insane photo looks like AI slop, but is indeed real. pic.twitter.com/Hzviw2Heaj — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) April 14, 2026

Ohtani is impossibly entertaining as a player because his exploits are borderline unbelievable. But how animated he is also adds to the full enjoyment.

Once order was restored Kimbrel got Ohtani to line out to right field as part of an 0-for-4 night for the slugger. So maybe, just maybe, there's something to learn from what was briefly dangerous situation.

As the old saying goes: if you can't beat 'em .. startle 'em.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated