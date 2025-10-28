SI

Dodgers Troll Blue Jays Fans With Savage Line After Shohei Ohtani Chant

Toronto fans taunted Ohtani with a 'we don't need you' chant in Game 1.

Blake Silverman

Shohei Ohtani smacked his second home run of the night for the Dodgers in Game 3
Shohei Ohtani smacked his second home run of the night for the Dodgers in Game 3 / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Shohei Ohtani continues to make history.

In Game 3 of the World Series Monday, the Dodgers' two-way superstar hit two home runs and two doubles, becoming the first player with four extra-base hits in a World Series game since 1906. He now has eight homers over the postseason, which ties Corey Seager for a franchise record as Ohtani continues his tear at Dodger Stadium.

Monday brought the first game of this year's Fall Classic in L.A. after the Blue Jays and Dodgers split the first two games in Toronto. During the Blue Jays' Game 1 win, the fans at Rogers Centre perfectly chanted "we don't need you" toward Ohtani after their franchise's infamous failed attempts to successfully court the superstar in free agency.

Well, Game 3 gave the Dodgers the chance to fire back, which their social team did ever so perfectly.

"Don't need Shohei? Don't worry, he's ours," the Dodgers wrote on X after Ohtani's second homer of the game.

Breaking out the chant in Game 1 after Ohtani put together one of the greatest performances ever in his previous game was certainly a choice. You have to take opportunities when they present themself, though.

Dodgers fans, and their social media team, certainly won't forget the chant any time soon. Especially as Ohtani continues his incredible postseason. Sure, you don't need him, Toronto. If only he was on any other team besides your opponent in the World Series.

