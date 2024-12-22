All-Star Pitcher Was Told He Was Being Traded to Dodgers Before Yankees Swooped In
Devin Williams was stunned when he found out he had been traded to the New York Yankees.
While he was expecting to be traded during the offseason, joining the Yankees wasn't on his Bingo card. He thought he was headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I kind of thought I’d be going to LA,” Williams said on Tuesday. “That’s what I was being told. The Yankees snuck in there under the table and got the deal done.”
Sources familiar with the situation, who were not authorized to comment publicly when speaking to the Los Angeles Times, confirmed the Dodgers had shown interest in Williams. However, there was no indication that a deal with Los Angeles was close to happening.
When the Yankees introduced Williams on Friday, general manager Brian Cashman said that he had inquired about the closer several times over the years. Milwaukee finally decided to move him this offseason, largely because of his projected $7.7 million arbitration salary heading into his final year before free agency. With tight payroll constraints, the Brewers saw the trade as a way to free up some financial flexibility.
“As someone that’s been (in Milwaukee) for the last six years, I just understand that’s how they operate,” Williams said. “It was kind of expected. I don’t think it was a — did I want to stay there or not? I don’t really know if that was ever an option for me. They never made that a possibility. I was pretty sure that I was getting traded this offseason.”
New York has just piled on the signings since losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets but getting Williams is a huge boost to the bullpen. Since 2020, Devin Williams has posted a 1.70 ERA, second only to Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase among qualified relievers. He also ranks in the top three league-wide in FIP, opponent batting average, and strikeout rate.
While his regular season has been superb, Williams’ 2024 campaign came to a disappointing end after he surrendered four runs and blew the save in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against the Mets. He doesn't have much postseason experience, only appearing in three games but it hasn't gone well. He’s given up six runs over 2.1 innings.
Things will have to change for him now that he with the Yankees, even if it is only for one year.
