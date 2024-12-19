Dodgers Release Infielder They Traded For Ahead of 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers have parted ways with Andre Lipcius, who cleared waivers and was officially released on Monday, according to the team's transaction log.
Lipcius is now a free agent and can sign with any team.
The Dodgers initially acquired Lipcius from the Detroit Tigers in March, trading cash considerations to bolster their infield depth but instead of making an impact in the big leagues, he spent the entire 2024 season in Triple-A. In Oklahoma City, he posted a .271/.351/.458 slash line with 26 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, and 89 RBIs across 636 plate appearances over 140 games.
Shortly after being acquired by Los Angeles, Lipcius told SportsNet LA just how excited he was to join such a talented roster.
"It was kind of crazy getting a call after getting DFA’ed. I get a call and they said, ‘You’ve been traded to the Dodgers.’ I was ecstatic because these guys are known to be the best organization in baseball and I was stoked to get over here.”
Lipcius also said the Dodgers had been wanting to acquire him for a couple of years and hearing that meant a lot to him.
“It means a ton. Especially by someone like these guys knowing that they want me to be here and that they have wanted me to be here for a couple of years now. And so I was stoked to be able to come over here.”
Lipcius, a third-round pick by the Tigers in 2019 out of the University of Tennessee, made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 2023, and hit his first career home run the following day. He played in 13 games for Detroit, primarily at third base (11 games) with two appearances as a designated hitter, finishing the season with a .286/.342/.400 slash line, including a double and a home run.
In the minor leagues last season, Lipcius hit .273/.365/.423 over 105 games, showcasing his versatility by playing first base (33 games), second base (31 games), third base (19 games), and left field (14 games). The Tigers designated him for assignment on February 29.
