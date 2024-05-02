Could This Pending Free Agent Beat Shohei Ohtani's Contract Record?
After signing a 10-year, $700-million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani figures to be the highest-paid player in Major League Baseball for the foreseeable future.
Perception and reality are two different things. When throwing conjecture into the mix, things can become even more interesting.
Famed baseball reporter Ken Rosenthal appeared with the Foul Territory crew roughly a week ago. Amid conversation, Rosenthal was playfully asked about Juan Soto and his impending free agency.
The longtime pundit made a shocking prediction — to the point where former MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski couldn't help but be utterly floored:
Rosenthal clarified a bit on his stance. He doesn't think Soto will eclipse the $700 million Ohtani received. Ohtani's present-day contract value is roughly $460 million, accounting for inflation and depreciation. Of the $700 million total, Ohtani will earn just $20 million in salary between now and 2033, his final year under contract to the Dodgers.
In terms of present-day value, Rosenthal believes Soto will get a deal worth more than $460 million this coming offseason.
Soto won't turn 26 years of age until this October. He's three years younger than Ohtani, and doesn't have the same injury history. This could account for why Rosenthal believes so strongly in his claim.
At the same time, Ohtani's value as both a transcendent hitter and an ace pitcher makes it somewhat unthinkable that another player — a corner outfielder, no less — would be worth more than him, comparatively speaking, at this point in time.
The bidding war for Soto likely will be fierce. In addition to the presumed chase from both New York clubs, a host of teams figure to line up with their checkbooks at the ready.