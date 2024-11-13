Dodgers Ahead of Rival Padres in Latest Odds to Sign Top Free Agent
The Los Angeles Dodgers, to no surprise, are the favorites to sign Japanese superstar free agent Roki Sasaki this offseason. Per Bookies.com, the Dodgers have +300 odds to land Sasaki. What might be surprising is the San Diego Padres' odds are not far behind. The division-rival Padres are listed with +325 odds to sign Sasaki.
Both the Padres and Dodgers have significantly better odds to sign Sasaki than any other team. The New York Yankees come in third with +750 odds to sign Sasaki followed by the San Francisco Giants (+950), New York Mets (+1000), Boston Red Sox (+1200), Seattle Mariners (+1400), Chicago Cubs (+1500), and the Philadelphia Phillies (+1500).
The Dodgers are favorites to sign Sasaki for multiple reasons, including their ties to Japan. The Dodgers are one of the biggest MLB brands in Japan, and have multiple players who also played in NPB in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers are also one of the most successful teams in the league, coming off of a World Series title.
The Padres also have strong odds to bring in Sasaki. The Japanese phenom is reportedly close with Padres ace Yu Darvish, who was alongside him during the World Baseball Classic. The Padres additionally have ties to Japan with reliever Yuki Matsui and Hideo Nomo, who is part of the organization's front office.
Sasaki is reportedly considering lifestyle, stability, comfort, and a team's track record with player development as he chooses which team he will sign with, via Will Sammon of The Athletic.
Sasaki has emerged as one of the top prospects in free agency over the past few years, especially since he shined on the global stage during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Sasaki helped Team Japan win the gold medal, and showcased his impressive raw talent as a pitcher. Sasaki has eclipsed 102 mph fastballs and has thrown 19 strikeouts in a game, an NPB record. He's also recorded a game in which he threw 13 consecutive strikeouts, a world record.
Both the Dodgers and Padres will be vying for Sasaki, to not only have him but to stop their division-rival from signing him.