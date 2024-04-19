Dodgers' Mookie Betts Compared to NBA Superstars Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts went just two games in early April without a hit and seven games with a run driven in. The start to his season has been jaw-dropping to say the least.
Betts is a six-time Gold Glove Award-winning right fielder who was moved to second base over the winter and then to shortstop — where he intends to win another Gold Glove.
Before every game, he puts himself through a grueling pregame routine with infield coach Dino Ebel. He fields dozens of ground balls hit in every direction and different paces resulting in throws to first base or turning double plays.
“I swear, I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire career, how much work he puts in and how much he’s getting out of it,” Ebel said to the LA Times. “This guy to me is the Michael Jordan, the Kobe Bryant of baseball because he’s obsessed with getting this done.
“He wants to not just prove everybody wrong but to himself that he can play that position. And what he’s doing right now is remarkable because he isn’t taking it into the batter’s box, and he’s not tired. And he’s out here every day.”
Defensively, he has started 15 games at shortstop and has only committed two errors in 65 total chances.
Ebel says the team’s strength-and-conditioning coaches monitor Betts every day to make sure he’s not over-exerting himself. As the season goes on, Betts may have to taper his pregame routine back but the time hasn't arrived yet.
“Yeah, I’m sure it’s a balance, but I can’t not put in the work,” Betts said. “That’s me. I’m always going to put in work. I’ll overwork before I take a day off. I just gotta figure it out.”
Betts is batting .369 with a 1.137 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, six homers, five doubles, 18 RBIs, and 22 runs in 21 games.