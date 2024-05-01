Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Delayed by MLB For Unbelievable Reason
Tuesday night's Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks game has entered a delay. A bee delay.
A swarm of bees have taken over the netting behind home plate at Chase Field, causing a delay in Tueday night's game.
After around 30 minutes of the umpires and managers trying to figure out an immediate solution, Major League Baseball officially halted the game until the bees are removed.
The staff at Chase Field put a lift in front of the net for a beekeeper to take care of the swarm of bees. However, the two teams have to wait until a beekeeper arrives on scene to deal with the situation and then potentially start the game.
Here's a video of the swarm of bees, per Dodgers Nation on X:
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said this to Kirsten Watson of Sportsnet LA at the beginning of the delay:
“This is a tough one,” Roberts said. “Right now, we’re just trying to figure out the situation where, obviously we see the bees, how long will it take a beekeeper to come to take care of the situation? And then kind of weighing out the potential harm it might cause... Obviously it’s on the screen, the top of the netting. So if a foul ball hits the screen, what happens to the bees at that point in time? It’s sort of like an unknown right now.”
The seats behind home plate have since been evacuated as the staff attempts to take care of this bee situation.