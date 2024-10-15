Mets Star Calls Out Dodgers For Costly Decision in NLCS Game 2
The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 2 of the National League Championship Series and are now tied with the New York Mets, 1-1, as the series heads to New York. The Dodgers lost Game 2 by a score of 7-3.
The Dodgers' pitching has been dominant for their last three games. However, the Mets offense punched them in the mouth and punched them early in Monday's contest.
The Mets scored six of their seven runs in the game's first two innings, including a grand slam from 24-year-old infielder Mark Vientos.
Vientos came up in the second inning with the bases loaded after the Dodgers decided to intentionally walk superstar Francisco Lindor. Vientos came up and made the Dodgers pay with a grand slam to extend the lead from 2-0 to 6-0 in the blink of an eye.
After the Mets victory, Vientos spoke to MLB on FOX's Tom Verducci and didn't mince any words about how he felt about the Dodgers walking Lindor to get to him.
"To be honest with you, I took it personal."
Everything went right for the Mets in the second inning.
The Mets jumped on Dodgers right-pitcher Landon Knack in the second, starting with Starling Marte, who singled at the top of the inning. Jesse Winker walked, and Tyrone Taylor's RBI double with one out extended the Mets' lead to 2-0.
After Francisco Alvarez was retired, Lindor received an intentional walk, and Vientos worked nine pitches deep into his at-bat, blasting a 95-mph fastball over the fence in right-center for a grand slam.
The Mets were on a roll, and at that point, it was a tall order for the Dodgers to climb. Although L.A. scratched and clawed, recording three runs on a home run and minor rally, it was not enough to pass the Mets.
Mets southpaw Sean Manaea dominated L.A. Manaea was dealing, allowing only two hits, two earned runs, and four walks with seven strikeouts.
It was a rather disappointing outing for the Dodgers, but now the focus will shift to Game 3 in New York, where L.A. will look to reclaim the series lead.