Dodgers' Mookie Betts Said He Stopped Trying to Be the Best — But Now He's Doing It Again
Mookie Betts is one of the best players in baseball, even though he says he stopped trying to be the best.
There is no accident that Betts is having an MVP-caliber season. In addition to leading MLB in batting average (.377), on-base percentage (.479), and hits (29) through Monday, Betts has also stolen eight bases so far without being caught. The havoc he has wreaked on the basepaths has brought back an aspect of his game that he has missing for a couple of years.
“Just trying to be the best Mookie Betts I can be,” Betts said. “That’s pretty much it. I’m just trying to be the best player I can be. I used to do it. Just … just stopped. I don’t know why. Just stopped, and now I’m back on it.”
Betts is on pace to swipe 43 bases, which would clear his career-best 30 stolen bags during his MVP campaign in 2018. Even if he doesn't reach the lofty goal, he is showing opponents that he is a constant threat on the bases.
He isn't sure why he stopped running exactly, maybe it was his hip issues that caused discomfort whenever he ran.
“I just wasn’t running, thinking about staying healthy,” Betts said. “Hell, I don’t know. … I’m a new person.”
His 14 steals last year were the most for him in a Dodgers uniform and he nearly won the National League MVP with those numbers. This year, he is a top-10 baserunner, accoriding to FanGraphs.
“I’m just doing what I can to help us win, and that’s part of the game that I just haven’t done the last couple years,” Betts said. “That’s always been a part of my game. So just trying to be the best version, well-rounded, and do whatever it takes to win.”