2 Former Dodgers Top Candidates to Be White Sox Next Manager: Report
The Chicago White Sox are reportedly considering former Los Angeles Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis for their vacant managerial position.
Dodgers fans will remember Ellis as Clayton Kershaw’s go-to catcher during his nine-year stint in Los Angeles. Ellis wrapped up his playing career in 2018 with the San Diego Padres, and he’s remained with the Padres organization ever since.
In 2019, the Padres brought Ellis into their baseball operations staff, though his exact role has been somewhat undefined. Despite that, Ellis has made a notable impact on younger players within the organization.
“He helped remind me of who I am as a person, that my title is not ‘baseball player,’” said Austin Hedges, a Padres catcher. “I have way more titles that are more important to me, as a son, a friend, a teammate. He’d send me Bible verses that would really hit home with me, that helped him get through similar things. Just those little things, he was always there with positive reinforcement to help me get back, and once I was, it just never stopped.
"He’s been one of the biggest role models of my life.”
According to Josh Nelson and James Fegen. of Sox Machine, Ellis is one of three names that have emerged as the White Sox narrow their managerial search. The other two are George Lombard and Skip Schumaker. Schumaker is the only one of the three with major league managerial experience, while Lombard coached Ellis during their time with the Dodgers in 2016.
Ellis has remained with the Padres since retiring from playing, and San Diego has made the postseason in three of the past five seasons — arguably the most successful five-year stretch in franchise history.
The White Sox are in dire need of a turnaround after a disastrous 2024 season, where they set a modern-era franchise record with 121 losses. Midway through the season, they fired manager Pedro Grifol and appointed Grady Sizemore as the interim manager.
Another name that has emerged is former Dodgers outfielder Will Venable.
Venable spent the 2023 season on Bruce Bochy's staff with the Texas Rangers.
As Chicago continues its managerial search, they’ve reportedly begun informing candidates who are no longer in the running, according to Nelson and Fegen.
No matter who Chicago ends up hiring, the team will be looking to rise from rock bottom after their historically bad season. There’s nowhere to go but up for the White Sox.