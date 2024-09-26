Former Dodgers Pitcher Rumored to Be White Sox Managerial Candidate
The Chicago White Sox will be in the market for a permanent manager very soon.
As the struggling Southsiders play out the string on their 120-loss (and counting) season, Grady Sizemire has been tasked with taking the team across the finish line of the regular season as the club's interim manager.
Sizemore was promoted from within the Chicago coaching staff to replace Pedro Grifol, who was fired on Aug. 8. According to a new report, the permanent replacement could be another internal candidate: former Dodgers pitcher Sergio Santos.
As MLB.com's Scott Merkin noted, Santos has managed the Double-A Birmingham Barons to a second-place finish in the Southern League, and a 72-66 record, in his first year in the position.
Santos made his professional coaching debut as manager of the FCL Yankees in 2022, where he led the club to a championship and was named the league's Manager of the Year.
Santos, a Los Angeles native, pitched 12 games for the Dodgers in 2015. In 13.1 innings, he allowed seven runs, walked seven batters, struck out 15, and posted a 4.73 ERA. He was designated for assignment in June of that year and signed with the New York Yankees.
A shortstop at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Santos was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round of the 2002 MLB June Amateur Draft. After seven years, he switched to pitching full-time in his first year in the White Sox organization.
“The doors seemed to close on being an everyday player, so I felt confident about it and was glad it all worked out," he said in a press release issued by the Barons in March.
Santos shot up the minor league ranks in 2009, and debuted with the White Sox as a pitcher in 2010. From 2010-14, he went 7-12 with a 3.89 ERA in 180 appearances for the White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.
Santos retired as a pitcher after the 2015 season with a career record of 7-12 with a 3.98 ERA in 194 games, all as a reliever.
The White Sox aren't expected to enjoy much success in 2025 — their general manager, Chris Getz, said on live television the team will not spend in free agency to improve their roster this off-season.
That could make for a daunting proposition for Santos — or anyone — but it could offer a novice manager his first opportunity to break into the big leagues, for better or worse.