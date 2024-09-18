Angels' Mike Trout Has Advice for Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is nearing the first-ever season in MLB history of 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases.
In August, Ohtani became the sixth player in MLB history to record 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season. He also became the fastest player to do so and the first player in Dodgers history to record 40 of each in one season.
Since he reached the historic milestone so early in the season compared to his predecessors, Ohtani has had time to shoot for 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, a feat that has eluded every player in MLB history to this point.
So far, Ohtani has recorded 48 home runs and 48 stolen bases in 2024, leaving him needing three home runs and two stolen bases to make history. Ohtani has 11 more games left in the season to go after this record, and will get the opportunity during the Dodgers' series against the Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies, and the San Diego Padres.
Ohtani's former teammate, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, predicts that Ohtani will reach the 50/50 mark, but offered some advice.
"I think he's gonna get it," Trout said, via Fredo Cervantes. "Just can't be pressing when he gets to 49, it's gonna be hard to do. I obviously enjoy him trying to chase that."
Ohtani has maintained during his quest for 50/50 that his priority is to help his team win, and hitting more home runs and stealing more bases will help him do that. Even if the main goal is to win, recording 50/50 would be an incredible feat for the 30-year-old superstar.
Ohtani is also on his way to playing in the postseason for the first time in his MLB career, something he did not get the chance to do while playing alongside Trout. Though the Angels had two MVPs and perennial All-Stars in Trout and Ohtani, they could never reach the playoffs with the two of them on the same team.
Instead, Ohtani is likely to make his first career MLB postseason appearance with the Dodgers, who currently remain on top of the National League West. The Dodgers have not officially clinched a postseason berth or the division crown, but are expected to do so over the final weeks of the season.