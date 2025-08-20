Are Dodgers Considering Moving Mookie Betts to Right Field? Dave Roberts Answers
On Monday in Colorado, the Dodgers lost to the Rockies in the bottom of the ninth on a walk-off RBI single.
That runner was on second base because right fielder Teoscar Hernandez failed to catch a bloop hit that hit his glove, putting a runner in scoring position with one out.
More news: Dodgers Urged to 'Embarrass Yankees,' Sign Former All-Star Reliever Having Nightmare Season
Before that game-costing miscue, Hernandez also had a poor fielding play in the third inning when a ball landed in front of him in right.
He got a late jump on the ball and made a poor decision to throw the ball to third base to try to throw out the baserunner on first base.
The runner ended up safe at third comfortably, while the hitter got an extra base by heading towards second base amid Hernandez's throwing decision.
Considering Hernandez's misplays hurt the team, many expected conversations around shortstop Mookie Betts moving back to right field — where he captured six Gold Glove awards — to ramp up as the team continues to struggle with outfield defense.
After Monday's devastating defeat, reports surfaced of a meeting between Betts, Roberts, and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman which, given the timing, led people to speculate that it was related to Hernandez's performance. Roberts said that was not the case.
“Mookie pops into my office all the time,” Roberts said, according to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett.
“We were just talking about his swing. I wanted him to check in with me about where he’s at, certain checkpoints as we get through the season and that was a check-in. I hope too much wasn’t made of that. It was a check-in. Which I think is a good thing.”
More news: Dodgers Fan Favorite Utility Man Makes Life-Changing Announcement
Manager Dave Roberts added he has not considered moving Betts back to his natural position at this point in the season.
“I have not. We have not talked about right field at all. He was saying a lot of things when he was mired in his struggles that I didn’t want to hear, so I don’t know. He might have," Roberts said.
“But no, we haven’t talked about it.”
As the postseason creeps ever closer, the Dodgers might be forced to move their pieces around, especially since defense is at a premium in October.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.