Dodgers Fan Favorite Utility Man Makes Life-Changing Announcement
Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite utility man Kiké Hernandez made a life-changing announcement.
Hernandez announced he and his wife, Mariana, are expecting a baby boy in 2026.
“KIKITO coming soon! #2026,” Hernández wrote on Instagram.
Hernandez has been sidelined since early July with a left elbow sprain, and underwent multiple non-surgical procedures to address the injury.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided the latest update on Hernandez. The utility man is set to go out on a rehab assignment sometime this week.
There was initial concern Hernandez would not return for the remainder of the season because of the elbow injury. However, Roberts revealed earlier this month that the utility resumed baseball activities and could return by Sept.1, when the roster expansion takes place.
“I think he’s pain-free, played catch, and he’s coming," Roberts said last week. "He’s doing baseball activities now, still think that it’s kind of a September 1 situation. I think that’s kind of a broad, vague, grayish kind of date, but I think that’s kind of looking at the rehab and getting back.
“I think that’s kind of what we’re hoping for.”
The beauty of Hernandez is his versatility, and that's exactly why the Dodgers re-signed the fan favorite on a one year deal last offseason.
The Dodgers have missed Hernandez as well as several other position players, including Hyeseong Kim, Max Muncy and Tommy Edman. Nevertheless, LA has seemingly picked up the pieces after a rough patch throughout July and August.
The defending champions swept the San Diego Padres over the weekend after entering Friday's series opener in second place of the division. It was an impressive performance from the Dodgers this weekend as the team played their best baseball in recent weeks.
Dodgers starters showed just how solid the rotation can be as they gave up just three earned runs across 17 innings of work this weekend. Clayton Kershaw tossed six dazzling innings to open the series Friday, giving up just one earned one.
Blake Snell tossed six scoreless innings Saturday, and Tyler Glasnow allowed two earned runs in five innings Sunday.
After sweeping the Padres, the Dodgers have reclaimed first place of the NL West and are now two games ahead of their rivals in the division.
