Blake Snell's Velocity Was Way Down, Should Dodgers Be Worried?
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell made his first start since returning from the paternity list against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, though he didn't have his usual stuff.
Snell's fastball averaged 93.5 mph Friday, almost 2 mph slower than he has averaged in 2025. His changeup, curveball and slider also dropped in velocity. Snell gave up all three runs in the Dodgers' 3-0 loss in the series opener, which snapped a four-game win streak.
"Blake was fine. It’s been a weird week for him just having the baby and kind of trying to readjust and the throwing schedule, the sleep schedule, all that stuff,” Roberts said. “He just didn’t have a whole lot in the tank tonight.”
Snell still had a solid outing despite the three runs, lasting 5.1 innings and striking out eight batters in the process. Despite receiving a second consecutive loss, the left-hander seems confident he will return to form.
“I had a busy week, man. A lot going on,” Snell said. “I’m not worried about (the diminished velocity). I know what’s going on. So it’ll come back. I’m zero worried about it. I mean, I was aware of it. But I’m not gonna push it. It is what it is. It’s what I had today. Just gotta be better.”
LA's six-man rotation will give Snell a little extra time to relax after his start, and the Dodgers will hope it's enough to see him return at full strength in his next start. While not currently listed as a probable starter, Snell will likely feature against the Baltimore Orioles next week.
The Dodgers didn't drop a game at the top of the NL West, as the San Diego Padres also lost the opening game of their series against the Minnesota Twins. They still hold a two-game lead over San Diego heading into the second game of the series, in which they look to bounce back.
Tyler Glasnow will take the mound for the Dodgers on Saturday, and will try to bounce back from a disappointing start against the Padres last week. The second game of the series begins Saturday at 6:10 p.m. PT.
