Walker Buehler to Dodgers? Breaking Down Chances of Reunion After Shocking Release
The Boston Red Sox shockingly released Walker Buehler on Friday, sending the former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star and World Series champion to free agency for the second time in the last year.
With Buehler on the open market, he has just two days to find another team if he wants to remain eligible to pitch in this year's postseason. If Buehler isn't with a new team by Sept. 1, he won't be able to pitch in the playoffs.
Of course, with Buehler's struggles this season — he has a 5.45 ERA across 112.1 innings and was recently demoted to the bullpen — it's hard to say if he'd even make a team's postseason roster. While his heroics for the Dodgers last year made him an October legend, it's fair to wonder if Buehler would have even been on the roster had the Dodgers been healthier.
Nevertheless, Buehler will now look for a new home, and that immediately brings up one question:
Could The Dodgers Bring Back Walker Buehler?
To answer this question in its literal sense — yes, the Dodgers could sign Buehler, as could the other 28 teams in MLB (the Red Sox obviously wouldn't sign him).
Buehler will likely find a home to close out this season, as he's a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion who knows how to pitch in big moments.
However, whether he finds a new team in the next two days to remain eligible for the postseason remains to be seen.
Now, the more nuanced question:
Will the Dodgers Bring Back Walker Buehler?
If the Dodgers were in a similar spot as they were last year — with few healthy starting pitchers and an ailing bullpen — Buehler would make sense. However, the Dodgers' starting rotation is as healthy as it's been over the last few seasons, making any discussion of Buehler joining the rotation a moot point.
As for the bullpen, the Dodgers had tons of struggles earlier this season finding healthy arms, but are in a great spot now, and only getting healthier over the next few weeks.
With the Dodgers in the midst of a tight divisional race with the San Diego Padres, it's difficult to imagine Buehler taking down any innings, let alone high-leverage ones.
Thus, as much fun as it would be to imagine Buehler back on the Dodgers for the stretch run of the season, it's more likely he joins another team if he wants to pitch and compete in a postseason race.
