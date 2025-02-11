Clayton Kershaw Agrees to Contract With Dodgers, Joins LA at Spring Training
Clayton Kershaw is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Despite a long offseason of waiting, there was never a doubt that the three-time Cy Young Award winner would spend the 2025 season with the Dodgers.
According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, the MVP is currently at spring training with the team and even playing some catch. The terms of his next contract have been agreed upon, but the deal is pending a physical.
From every offseason move, every trade, and every rumor since October, Dodgers faithful only wanted to see one name back in Dodger Blue as L.A. looks to be the first team to win back-to-back titles in a quarter-century. That man is now back with the team.
This story will be updated...
