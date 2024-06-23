Clayton Kershaw May Have Next Rehab Start For Dodgers Delayed
Clayton Kershaw has been dealing with "a little bit of soreness" since his rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday putting his next start with Triple-A Oklahoma City in jeopardy.
His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday in Reno against the Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate.
“We’ll see what that means going forward,” Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Kershaw’s second rehab start.
“It’s going to be, let’s see how he feels. I think for me, it’s going to be talking to him, talking to the training staff, seeing if he feels good to make it. Catch play tomorrow – if he feels good, great. If it doesn’t, we’ll just keep kicking it down the road until he’s ready. … Making sure he’s right when he gets back, that’s the most important thing.”
Kershaw was scheduled to play catch at Dodger Stadium on Sunday and needs at least two more rehab starts before returning to the big league club. However, the Dodgers remain adamant that there won’t be a hard timeline placed on his return.
In his first rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday since having offseason shoulder surgery, Kershaw threw 36 pitches. He allowed one run and struck out five.
“We have time, and that’s the thing for us,” Roberts said. “You have to defer to Clayton and the training staff, most importantly.”