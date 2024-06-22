Dodgers Schedule Clayton Kershaw for Another Minor League Rehab Start
The Los Angeles Dodgers revealed on Friday before taking on the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium that Clayton Kershaw has another start date on his rehab assignment.
Kershaw will take the ball for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner threw 37 pitches in front of a sellout crowd at LoanMart Field on Wednesday night. He allowed one run and two hits, struck out five, and walked one on a pitch clock violation at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. It was his first game action since having off-season surgery on his left shoulder.
"I checked all the boxes," Kershaw said. "It was fun to get back out there. As long as everything comes out fine, I think I'm on for the next one. Stuff's OK. It's getting better, so hopeful that over time you start working more on pitching and less about health and get ready to go."
Kershaw's fastball touched 90 mph in his first start and he is expected to make a few more starts before returning to the Dodgers. His return couldn't come at a better time.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is out indefinitely after going on the injured list with a strained rotator cuff and Walker Buehler joined him on the IL after taking a line drive to his right hip a day earlier in Colorado on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old underwent his first major surgery as a professional in November. He re-resigned a one-year contract with a an option for 2025 in February.