Clayton Kershaw's First Start Date Set as Return to Dodgers Inches Closer
Clayton Kershaw is expected to begin his minor league rehab stint for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times confirmed with a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.
That will be his first of many rehab appearances as he builds himself up to return to the Dodgers. He has thrown a few simulated innings at Dodger Stadium and in Rancho Cucamonga but he has yet to appear in a game. Kershaw underwent surgery this offseason to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder.
It was the first surgery of his professional career and despite not knowing what to expect with the recovery process, he seems to be ahead of schedule. Back in February, Kershaw thought he would return in July or August. With his rehab assignment beginning in June, he is on track to return to the Dodgers in July.
“He’s much further along than we expected,” manager Dave Roberts said before Thursday night’s series finale against the Texas Rangers. “He’s unique in his body and mentality and mindset, the work ethic and all that. And obviously, Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache did a great job. He’s well beyond where I personally expected him to be.”
The Dodgers are cautiously optimistic about Kershaw's return and will handle him with extreme care. There is no need to rush him back until he is truly 100 percent healthy. His recovery is a process and the Dodgers will have a good gauge of where he is at after his first rehab appearance.