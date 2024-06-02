Dodgers' Dave Roberts Gives Very Encouraging News About Clayton Kershaw's Recovery
Some exciting news emerged from Dodger Stadium on Saturday before the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1.
Clayton Kershaw threw a simulated inning in which he faced Chris Taylor, Austin Barnes, and minor leaguer Kendall George. Kershaw threw his full mix, per a social media post from Dodgers Insider. His fastball reportedly topped out at 88 mph.
The left-hander, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, told reporters including Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times that the workout was “basically the first step of spring training.”
“Right now, we’re way ahead of schedule, which is really encouraging,” manger Dave Roberts said. “He came out of it feeling good, feeling strong. There was no tentativeness. I didn’t see him guarding anything. He felt free and easy.”
Barnes spoke with Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA on Saturday and said Kershaw "looked good."
"I think he's in a good spot mentally and physically," Barnes said. "He's just got to keep going."
The plan, according to Roberts, is to have Kershaw throw a two-inning simulated game with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga later this week while the Dodgers are on the road. It's possible that Kershaw will return to the Dodgers in mid-July if he follows a normal six-week spring training progression without setbacks.