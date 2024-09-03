Clayton Kershaw's Return to Dodgers Seems a Little Murky With Latest Update
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw exited his most recent start after completing less than two full innings due to a bone spur in his toe.
The toe injury will now require Kershaw to wear a walking boot, and likely lead to scans on his toe, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya was among the reporters to relay the news Monday:
Kershaw was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, one day after he allowed three runs in one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Kershaw has made just seven starts for the Dodgers this season. The left-hander went 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 24 strikeouts. He began the season late after undergoing surgery to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder, and did not make his first start until after the All-Star break in July.
The 36-year-old got off to a strong start in August, giving up just two earned runs in his first three starts of the month. He gave up five earned runs in the next start, and during Friday's start, he came out of the game in the second inning with a sore toe, which clearly was affecting his pitching.
The Dodgers will have the 15 days he is on the IL to monitor the status of Kershaw's toe, and try to bring down the inflammation.
Kershaw adds another injury to the Dodgers' starting rotation, which has been riddled with poor health all year long. Ace Tyler Glasnow was placed on the IL on Aug. 16 with elbow tendinitis. He believes he will return this season, but no timetable has been given.
In addition, River Ryan, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin and Emmet Sheehan are all out for the season.
The lone bright spot among the injuries is the progress Yoshinobu Yamamoto has made. Yamamoto has been out since June 15 due to a strained rotator cuff, but made his first rehab start last week. He has at least one more rehab start, but appears to be on track for a return.
With the rotation decimated, the Dodgers called up Justin Wrobleski for a spot start Sunday. The rookie left-hander had a disastrous start, giving up 10 hits and 10 earned runs to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Each of the last four Dodgers starters have given up at least three earned runs, including the reliable Gavin Stone.
The Diamondbacks are typical of the strong lineups the Dodgers can expect to see in the postseason. Unless they pitch better, winning three of four games against a quality opponent, like the Dodgers just did, is no guarantee.