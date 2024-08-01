Clayton Kershaw Starts For Dodgers vs Padres: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers when they take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Here's what else you need to know about the second game of the series:
How to Watch
- Time: 5:40 p.m. PT
- Location: Petco Park, San Diego
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market only)
- Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -135 / Dodgers +114
• Over/under: 7
Prediction
Dylan Cease (10-8, 3.50 ERA) is coming off the first no-hitter of his career, which earned him National League Player of the Week honors. Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 4.50 ERA) is making his second start of the season. Kershaw is 23-10 with a 2.12 ERA in 46 career starts against the Padres, but history will have less bearing on his fortunes today than the progress he's made since undergoing surgery on his left shoulder last year. If Kershaw looks rusty, the Padres could have the upper hand.
More
• Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux has a .438 batting average since the All-Star break, fifth in MLB.
• Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani is hitting .316 (42-for-133) with 30 runs scored, 13 homers, two triples, nine doubles and 30 RBI in the leadoff spot since Mookie Betts was injured on June 16.
• Kiké Hernandez, who's batting eighth and playing third base today, is 5 for 10 in his career against Dylan Cease with a home run.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER