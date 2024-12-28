Cody Bellinger Credits Former Dodgers Teammate For Helping His Game
Former Los Angeles Dodger Cody Bellinger will join the third team of his MLB career next season, but he's taking a skill he learned from one of his previous teammates, Kiké Hernández.
Bellinger and Hernández both played for the Dodgers from 2017-2020 and won a World Series together. During their tenure in Los Angeles, Bellinger had the opportunity to glean from the utilityman. Now, Bellinger is taking what he learned and using his versatility for his new team, the New York Yankees.
“I told [Boone] that wherever you need me to play, I’ll play,” Bellinger told MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “Whether it’s left, center, or if [Aaron] Judge gets a DH day, I’ll play right. If you need me at first, I’ll play first. I enjoy doing that stuff. I think it helps the teams that I’m on win.
“I learned a lot from Kiké Hernández; he’s probably one of the best players I’ve seen at being able to roam all around the field and just be above-average or excellent in all the positions he plays. I got to see how it’s possible, and I knew that I had the ability to do it.”
Bellinger is locked in for next season, but the future of Hernández remains to be seen. However, the utilityman has been quite transparent about his desire to return to the Dodgers.
"Main priority for me would probably be coming back," Hernández said on The Shop. "I think this team, the Dodgers are very well positioned to make another run and be the first back to back team since the New York Yankees in ’99 and 2000. If not them, then somewhere where the team is positioned to go on a deep run in October, because I need to have October baseball. That’s part of who I am. I’m kind of addicted to playoff baseball and I need that in my life.”
Hernández isn't an everyday starter for the Dodgers, but he's equally as important. The utilityman can play practically anywhere the Dodgers need him, and the bonus, of course is his postseason performance.
There hasn't been much word on Hernández so far this offseason, but as spring training quickly approaches a deal will surely be signed. However, it's unknown whether his contract will be with the Dodgers.
More news: Shohei Ohtani Provides Massive Update on Injury, Timeline to Return to Dodgers