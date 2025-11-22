Dodgers Targeting Former Fan Favorite in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers became back-to-back World Series champions earlier this month, but that doesn't mean the team can't make improvements this winter.

Though the Dodgers won the World Series in 2024, their offseason was not a reflection of an idle defending champion. LA's front office worked hard to acquire a plethora of pitching talent ahead of the 2025 season, inking deals with some of the premier pitchers on the free agent market in Blake Snell, Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.

While Scott and Yates didn't live up to expectations, Snell played a pivotal role during the Dodgers' 2025 World Series run. Roki Sasaki, who the Dodgers signed as an international amateur free agent, also became a key piece for LA's trek through October.

Ahead of the 2026 season, the Dodgers will look to do more of the same in perfecting the puzzle pieces for a three-peat. One area LA will look to improve next season is in the outfield.

With Mookie Betts making the unprecedented transition from right field to shortstop, the Dodgers lost their six-time Gold Glover in the outfield. Betts' absence shifted Teoscar Hernandez to right field with Andy Pages in centerfield and free agent signing Michael Conforto in left.

Conforto had a career-worst season with the Dodgers, and it's unlikely LA will bring him back for the 2026 season after he sat out the entire postseason. The Dodgers were reportedly in pursuit of an outfielder at the trade deadline, but deemed the asking price too high.

Now, it appears president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes will try and sign an outfielder in free agency this winter. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Dodgers are interested in former fan favorite Cody Bellinger.

"Beyond the Yankees, who would like a return engagement with Bellinger -- particularly if Trent Grisham rejects a qualifying offer -- the Blue Jays see him as a perfectly good alternative to Tucker," Passan wrote. "And the Dodgers, who nontendered Bellinger three years ago, have expressed interest as they peruse the outfield market."

Bellinger spent the first six seasons of his career with the Dodgers, earning All-Star honors in 2017 and 2019. He won the National League MVP award during the 2019 campaign with the Dodgers, accumulating an 8.7 bWAR that year.

Flash forward to 2025 and a reunion seems like a possibility between the Dodgers and Bellinger.

