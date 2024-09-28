Could Tony Gonsolin Make Dodgers Playoff Roster? Dave Roberts Provides Update
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin won't be an option for the NLDS unless something unforeseen transpires, according to manager Dave Roberts.
If the Dodgers' 2024 season could be describe in one word it would be: unforeseen. Nobody could've anticipated the numerous injuries to the pitching staff.
Unforeseen is also a great way to describe Gonsolin's rehab process. There was no expectation for the right-hander to make a return to the mound this season until several starters in the rotation sustained injuries.
Gonsolin is recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made his first rehab start on Sept. 10. Through three games, Gonsolin allowed two runs on seven hits. He also posted 12 strikeouts through 7.2 innings of work.
The right-hander's rehab assignment pointed to a possible return in October. But as of now, Gonsolin won't be taking the mound in the playoffs.
Although Gonsolin likely won't make an appearance in the NLDS, he will continue throwing. But for now, the starting rotation will feature Jack Flaherty, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler and Landon Knack, per The Athletic.
The order of the starting rotation hasn't been revealed, but Flaherty is the obvious candidate to take Game 1. He's been the strongest pitcher for the Dodgers since the team snagged him at the trade deadline.
Yamamoto and Knack are scheduled to pitch this week on Saturday and Sunday, indicating that neither pitcher will open the postseason.
Yamamoto has only made a few starts since he returned from the injured list earlier this month, but the Dodgers invested millions into acquiring the star specifically for the postseason.
Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow were slated to be the pitching duo meant to lead the Dodgers in October. What started as elbow tendonitis for Glasnow, turned into a season-ending elbow sprain.
Glasnow won't be making a playoff appearance this year. There is a possibility that veteran southpaw Clayton Kershaw could make a postseason appearance if the Dodgers were to make a deep playoff run.
There was several speculation surrounding Buehler. The seventh-year pitcher has had a trying year. His performances highlighted he wasn't in postseason form, until Thursday night.
In the biggest game of the season, Buehler proved he had what it takes for a slot in the postseason rotation.
The Dodgers are depending on several unexpected starters to lead the pitching efforts in October. Adversity has been an ongoing theme for the Dodgers clubhouse, but the team has shown they can overcome it.