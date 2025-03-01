Cubs' Key Infielder To Miss Opening Day vs Dodgers in Japan Due to Injury
The Chicago Cubs will be without Gold Glove infielder Nico Hoerner when the team travels to Japan to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers for Opening Day in Tokyo.
Hoerner is recovering from offseason arm surgery, and Cubs manager Craig Counsell revealed this week that he won't be ready to go for March 18 and 19 in Japan.
"He can't play in games there and he needs at-bats," Counsell said. "He needs to be a baseball player, and the trip just does not allow for him to do that in the proper way."
Hoerner underwent surgery on his right flexor tendon in October. The 27-year-old slashed .273/.335/.373 across 151 games last year with seven home runs, 48 runs batted in, and an OPS of .708.
While he won't travel with the team to Japan, Counsell is still hopeful he's healthy for domestic Opening Day.
"Its good news because we were very much tracking towards Opening Day — domestic Opening Day," Counsell said. "So it stinks in terms of not getting to be part of the trip, but his rehab in the last couple of weeks I think really took a step forward and he's starting to progress quicker."
While Hoerner won't be traveling with the Cubs to Japan, there are a handful of Dodgers who won't be ready to go by then, either.
Three right-handed relievers — Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, and Michael Grove — are all unlikely to be ready for Opening Day in Japan or domestic Opening Day due to various injuries.
On the position player side of things, the Dodgers remain optimistic that All-Star Freddie Freeman is going to travel with the team and be the starting first baseman for the two games in Japan. Freeman is 12 weeks removed from offseason ankle surgery.
