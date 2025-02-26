Another Dodgers Pitcher Injured, Will Miss Opening Day
The Los Angeles Dodgers have some early pitching injury woes to deal with in spring training.
After a 2024 championship run that was filled with pitching injuries, the Dodgers entered spring training with a handful of pitchers sidelined. Now, another has been added to the list.
More news: Dodgers' $12.5 Million Offseason Addition Could Shockingly Be Left Off Opening Day Roster
Michael Grove lowered his ERA to 5.12 in 2024 as he took more of a role in the bullpen as opposed to the season prior. His 54 strikeouts to only 16 walks over 51 innings pitched proved to be one of very few constants on the pitching roster on the way to the postseason.
It only took 11 pitches in the NLDS before a shoulder injury would sideline him for the rest of October.
Manager Dave Roberts announced Tuesday that the 28-year-old is about a month behind schedule on his recovery and will miss Opening Day.
This is certainly a blow to a Dodgers bullpen, especially as he was a leading candidate to make the Opening Day roster with a couple other pitchers already sidelined.
More news: Dustin May Believes He Could Headline Dodgers Rotation if He's Healthy
The pitching room looks a little different than it did last year thanks to an offseason of relentless signings and acquisitions, but the 28-year-old is adding to a growing list of relievers who will not be ready for the start of the 2025 campaign.
Michael Kopech is a little behind schedule with his forearm inflammation, Evan Phillips is reportedly not on schedule to be ready, and Brusdar Graterol is working to repair a torn labrum, and will miss a majority of the season.
L.A. can expect their newly-announced closer Tanner Scott and 2024's reliever with the seventh-most saves in Kirby Yates to have to increase their work load and step up even more for the ball club in the beginning of the season.
More news: Dave Roberts Tempers Expectations on Dodgers Rookie Phenom Roki Sasaki
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.