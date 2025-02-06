Cy Young Winner Wants to Mentor Young Dodgers Pitcher This Year
Blake Snell is eager to kick off spring training, especially after experiencing a shortened one last season.
An added layer to his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers is his plan to mentor Bobby Miller as the young pitcher looks to bounce back from a challenging 2024.
Miller’s 2024 season was puzzling. He struck out 11 batters in six scoreless innings during his season debut against the St. Louis Cardinals, but everything unraveled after that.
A shoulder issue disrupted his mechanics, leading to seven runs allowed in his next two starts before he was placed on the injured list.
After a brief stint in the minors, Miller returned for 10 starts but struggled with a 9.34 ERA and allowed opposing hitters to post a 1.014 OPS. Once seen as a key part of the Dodgers’ future, Miller became an afterthought as the team sought pitching help.
“I think you saw Bobby’s first outing and you’re like, ‘This guy might compete for the Cy Young,’” general manager Brandon Gomes told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
“I don’t think he was leading on, he wasn’t talking about it,” Gomes said of Miller’s shoulder, which he says is fully healthy now. “I think it affected him more than he will actually admit. Then coming off of that injury it was just a long time of getting back to his delivery, his different cues. I think a full, healthy offseason talking through some delivery cues, potential adjustments, I think will be something we get into this offseason.”
Snell, who signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers this winter, has seen his career fluctuate. He won the American League Cy Young in 2018 with a 21-5 record and a 1.89 ERA, but followed that up with a 6-8 record and a 4.29 ERA in 2019.
Joining the Dodgers is a move Snell has long considered, and he’s ready to finally win the World Series title that has eluded him.
“When you look at the team, you look at what they’ve built, what they’re doing, it’s just something you want to be a part of,” Snell said during his introductory press conference. “Look at the first three hitters in the lineup. It’s tough to go against. So to be on the other side and know they’re going to be hitting for me, it’s pretty exciting.”
He added: “I don’t think there’s a better situation that you could be in than being right here.”