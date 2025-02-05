Dodgers Fan Favorite Free Agent Predicted to Leave LA, Sign With Angels
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had an incredibly successful offseason.
With so many moves that have improved an already World Series-caliber roster, the Dodgers unfortunately can't bring back every single piece from seasons prior.
The mix of positional needs being met and money not working or being worth it are the unfortunate reality for even fan favorites at times.
That fan favorite is the 36-year-old three-time World Series champion Joe Kelly.
Remembered fondly for his mariachi jacket or his mocking of the Houston Astros, Kelly came to Los Angeles the year after winning his first championship with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 — on a roster that included 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.
Kelly then proved instrumental in the Dodgers 2020 championship run boasting a 2.45 ERA that postseason, after a forgettable postseason the year prior.
Kelly made his way to the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2022 campaign, but found his way back to the Dodgers at the trade deadline in 2023.
The 2024 season, which may end up being Kelly's finale in Dodger blue, was slightly slowed down by injuries, but still found the Anaheim native throwing a 4.78 ERA through 35 appearances.
His hometown may just be the reason that Kelly will wind up in the American League during the twilight of his baseball life.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicts that Kelly will sign with the Los Angeles Angels ahead of next season.
The Halos seem to be leaning into the veteran leadership route as their offseason moves have indicated. The Angels acquired Jorge Soler hours after the Dodgers ended the 2024 season, and went on to sign Kyle Hendricks, Travis d'Arnaud, Scott Kingery, and Kevin Newman.
They also went all in on Yusei Kikuchi, a southpaw from the Astros, as they look committed to improve their pitching woes from last season.
Although it would hurt to not see Kelly back in Dodger blue, a slight consolation is that if the 36-year-old does in fact sign with his favorite childhood ball club, he is only about an hours drive from Dodger Stadium.
However, for what it's worth, Kelly made it known earlier this offseason that it was likely Dodgers or bust in free agency.
“Oh yeah, of course,” Kelly replied when asked if he wanted to stay in L.A. “I would blame it on my shoulder if I had to play anywhere else so I wouldn’t play.”
He added, “I am content all around. We have a good relationship. Like I said, once I am healthy, it’s kinda like Clayton’s deal, there is only one spot we will come back to. It’s either that or, you know, if my body doesn’t heal as well as it wants to, then you never know. So we’ll see.”
