Dave Roberts Calls Out Dodgers Starting Pitchers for Lack of Efficiency
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts' bullpen has thrown 11.2 innings more than any team across MLB, an issue which he attributes to inefficiency among his starting rotation.
More news: Former Dodgers Outfielder Cut By NL East Rival After Three Games
“It’s tough,” Roberts said. “Each night you look back and, whether it’s Roki (Sasaki) throwing 98 pitches in five innings and I don’t want to put him in harm’s way and go deeper. It’s Dustin May throwing 90-something pitches to get through five innings.
“Those are things that they’ve got to put us in position to run them deeper. That’s just the way it goes. Tony (Gonsolin) made his second start back with us (Tuesday). There’s that fine line of trying to run those guys deeper but also trying not to break those starters too. It’s not an exact science.”
Dodgers starting pitchers have thrown 172 innings in the young 2025 season, which is second-fewest in MLB, only ahead of the Miami Marlins (170). Dodgers starters average an ERA of 4.08, which ranks 17th in MLB. The bullpen's overuse has not been overly felt by the Dodgers, however, as they rank 10th among bullpen ERAs with a mark of 3.46.
“I think there’s a lack of efficiency," Roberts said. "Early on in the season I was mindful of making sure guys got their feet under them. Now that they’ve got their footing I feel more comfortable extending them to the century mark (100 pitches) with certain guys.”
Starters are averaging 16.75 pitches per inning pitched for the Dodgers this season, which is the seventh-most in the majors this season. The only pitcher to reach 100 pitches in an outing this season is Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
More news: Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Named One of Biggest Disappointments of 2025 Season Thus Far
To continue setting the pace in the competitive NL West, the Dodgers need their starters to go deeper into games. Roki Sasaki has the opportunity to do so in the second of a four-game series in Arizona during his eighth start of the season Friday night.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.