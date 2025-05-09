Former Dodgers Outfielder Cut By NL East Rival After Three Games
Eddie Rosario's latest stint with the Atlanta Braves lasted longer than his time with the Dodgers earlier this season. That isn't saying much.
Rosario, who played two games in a Dodgers uniform in April before he was designated for assignment and claimed by the Braves, was DFA'd again Friday. In less than two weeks with Atlanta, Rosario appeared in three games, collecting four plate appearances along the way.
More news: Dodgers Could Add Future Hall of Famer to Rotation Sooner Rather Than Later
The veteran outfielder, who's 1 for 8 this season in five games with the Braves and Dodgers, could be on the move for the third time in less than a month.
Rosario's roster spot is going to another former Dodger. Veteran utility player Luke Williams, who went 1 for 10 in a four-game stint with the Dodgers in 2023, had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett.
More news: Dodgers Cut One Newly Acquired Pitcher After Only Three Games, Activate Another
Rosario, 33, has up to a week to be traded. If the Braves don't find a taker, he can either be released or reject an outright assignment in favor of free agency.
The Dodgers signed Rosario to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training in February. He went 4 for 26 (.154) with two home runs and five RBIs in the Cactus League, and was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the regular season.
More news: Former Dodgers Prospect Offers Signed Shohei Ohtani Cleats 'For Sale/Trade'
Rosario played 14 games with the Dodgers' top farm team, slashing .339/.406/.542 to earn the promotion when Ohtani left the team for the birth of his daughter.
Rosario filled in while Ohtani was on paternity leave. He was designated for assignment when Ohtani returned, then signed with the Braves three days after being released by the Dodgers.
More news: Dodgers Manager Says Shohei Ohtani’s Stats Will Take Step Back in Key Category
Rosario won a World Series with Atlanta in 2021 and was named Most Valuable Player of that year's NL Championship Series — when the Braves eliminated the Dodgers en route to the championship.
Williams, 28, has had a vagabond career over parts of four seasons (2021-24) with the Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins, Braves, and Dodgers.
More news: Dodgers Re-Acquire Pitcher From 2024 Championship Team
The Dodgers signed Williams in February 2023, but lost him on waivers to Atlanta in June of that year.
Last season, Williams saw time at five different positions in 34 games with Atlanta. He also pinch hit and filled in as a DH, batting .196 with three stolen bases.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.