Dave Roberts Continues to Get Disrespected Despite Success With Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was not selected as a finalist for the National League Manager of the Year award.
Instead, New York Mets' Carlos Mendoza, San Diego Padres' Mike Shildt, and Milwaukee Brewers' Pat Murphy are the finalists for the accolade. Although Roberts is the winningest manager in MLB, he's only won the award once in 2016.
Roberts was snubbed, plain and simple. He has finished in the top six every year since 2016 and has also placed second twice in 2017 and 2022.
The 2024 season was arguably Roberts' best job as a manager as he remained optimistic in his team, despite the unprecedented number of injuries.
The Dodgers finished with the best record in baseball with several starters missing stretches of the season. From the pitching staff to the star-studded lineup, it seemed as though a majority of the team dealt with an injury.
Beyond helping the Dodgers have a phenomenal regular season, Roberts is a beloved and respected figure in the clubhouse. Mookie Betts spoke highly of Roberts in the middle of the postseason.
“Doc has done an amazing job putting everybody in the right spot to be successful,” Betts said. “What people don’t see is the love and the compassion and the energy that he gives us every day that’s behind the lines. The way he prepares us and he gives us just all the confidence in the world to come here and play the game.”
“He just instills confidence in us,” Betts insisted.
Once the Dodgers became World Series Champions, Betts made sure to give Roberts his flowers.
“To be honest, Dave is the real reason why we’re here,” Mookie Betts said after the World Series, viaESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. “I know there’s a lot of talk about Doc, but Doc is the best, man. Doc loves each and every person in here, Doc has confidence in each and every person in here, Doc never lost confidence in anybody in here. And no matter what we went through, he was always positive.”
It's evident that Roberts didn't lose out on winning NL Manager of the Year. He didn't need it.