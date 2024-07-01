Dave Roberts Expects Shohei Ohtani to Keep Breaking Dodgers Records
Shohei Ohtani had such a good month in June that his numbers are video game-like. Entering Friday's game in San Francisco, he was riding a 10-game streak where he recorded at least one run batted in.
His record-setting streak ended with a 4-3 loss to the Giants but manager Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows that his record-setting abilities won't stop there.
In an interview on MLB Network Radio, Roberts said that Ohtani "is really fun to watch." He detailed the record-breaking streak and added, "there's just going to be other things coming out of the woodwork that he is going to be chasing down."
Ohtani has been playing like a man on a mission during the first half of this season. He has turned it up a notch since the Dodgers lost Mookie Betts to the injured list with a fractured hand. After going 1-for-2 with two walks and a home run in a win over the White Sox on Wednesday, Ohtani was batting .322/.402/.643. He had homered in five of his last six games and is still listed on the daily injury report due to his recovery from a second Tommy John surgery.
Entering Monday, his 26 homers and 16 steals through 82 games have him on a pace of putting up a 50/30 season, which has never been done before.
"The reality is the workload has been a lot less," Ohtani said. "So I can't deny that. But at the same time, as a hitter, I've been getting better and overall I think I've been growing as a hitter, too."
“Overall,” he added, “looking back, it’s been a really good first half.”