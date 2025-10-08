Dave Roberts Gets Close to Naming Dodgers Closer Moving Forward
The Dodgers have searched far and wide for a true closer this season.
After signing reliever Tanner Scott to a four-year, $72 million deal in the offseason with the full intent for him to serve as the team's closer, Scott, who was a productive closer in 2024 for the Marlins and Padres with a 1.75 ERA, has not lived up to his contract.
The 31-year-old hasn't yet made an appearance in the Dodgers' four playoff games, as he has consistently proven his unreliability this season with a 4.74 ERA and 10 blown saves — the most in the major leagues.
Instead, the Dodgers have turned to rookie Roki Sasaki when moments have mattered the most. Sasaki, who started the season as a starting pitcher before struggling and eventually winding up on the injured list with a right shoulder injury, has been nothing but clutch for the Dodgers in the postseason.
The 23-year-old closed out the Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds, taking just 11 pitches to retire three batters in the ninth inning. In each of the Dodgers' two wins against the Philadelphia Phillies, it has been Sasaki who has thrown the final pitch — even when that wasn't part of manager Dave Roberts' initial plan.
Roberts still won't call Sasaki a closer by name, but he has seemed to warm up to the idea.
"He's definitely the primary option now," Roberts said during the Dodgers workout day press conference on Tuesday. "I think that there's a buildup. There's also a component that we have to win X amount more games, and he's not going to close every game. It's just not feasible. So you've got to use other guys. But I think to the question, yeah, if it makes sense, he'll definitely be finishing games."
When it comes to an increase in usage, Sasaki said he's ready to step up to the challenge. He hasn't pitched on back-to-back days in his young career, but as the postseason rolls on, we could see Sasaki on consecutive nights.
"I actually do feel pretty good about being able to throw back-to-back games," Sasaki said after the Dodgers' Game 2 win on Monday. "On my off day, I threw with pretty good intensity and felt pretty good."
