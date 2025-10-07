Roki Sasaki Called a 'Godsend' for Dodgers By All-Star Reliever
Los Angles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen heaped praise on rookie reliever Roki Sasaki for his performances since returning from the injured list.
Sasaki has finished off each of the Dodgers' last three postseason contests, and is yet to allow a run through five appearances since returning from injury at the end of the regular season.
On Monday, he saved Blake Treinen after the veteran reliever allowed three consecutive hits in the bottom of the ninth inning to shrink a three-run lead to one with the tying run in scoring position.
“What he’s been doing since he’s been back has been a godsend to us," Treinen said recently. “It’s been amazing somebody that is presumably that confident, and dominant, because we’re seeing what Rōki Sasaki really is as a pitcher."
Sasaki struggled as a starter early in the season, posting a 4.72 ERA through eight starts before landing on the injured list with right shoulder impingement in May. He then didn't make his return until September.
In his first eight starts, he struck out just 24 batters through 34.1 innings. He made a switch to the bullpen upon his return Sept. 24, and made a statement in his return appearance.
The 23-year-old threw a perfect inning against the postseason-hopeful Arizona Diamondbacks, striking out two batters. Perhaps most importantly, his fastball velocity — which had dipped into the mid 90s during his rehab assignment — had once again reached 100 mph.
He made one more appearance during the regular season against the Seattle Mariners just two days later, where he also struck out two — including AL MVP hopeful Cal Raleigh — in a scoreless inning.
His postseason appearances have been nothing short of magical, as he came into the Dodgers' Wild Card Game 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Reds and shut the door on their season, then got his first MLB save against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS. He then saved the day in Game 2.
The Dodgers and Phillies will now travel back to Los Angeles and have Tuesday off before picking the series back up on Wednesday. LA will look to finish off the sweep and move onto the NLCS for the fourth time in the last six years.
