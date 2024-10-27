Dave Roberts Provides Huge Update On Shohei Ohtani Injury After Dodgers' World Series Game 2
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani suffered a left shoulder injury in Game 2 of the World Series Saturday night. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an update on Ohtani's injury after the game.
"He has a left shoulder subluxation," Roberts said. "We're gonna get some tests at some point tonight, tomorrow. And then we'll know more in the next couple days. But the strength was great, range of motion good. Once we get the scans we'll know more."
Roberts said Ohtani will undergo additional testing tomorrow, but the early test results have been encouraging.
Ohtani reportedly left Dodger Stadium almost immediately after the game ended, per MLB.com's Juan Toribio.
The star's sudden departure indicates Ohtani's injury is rather severe, which is unfortunate news for the Dodgers. The team will travel to the Bronx and play the next three games at Yankee Stadium.
Although the Dodgers triumphed over the New York Yankees 4-2, the departure of Ohtani overshadowed the back to back wins at Chavez Ravine.
Ohtani sustained his injury in the seventh inning after he attempted to steal second. After Ohtani slid wrong, there was speculation that his shoulder popped out of its socket, but nothing was confirmed until after the game.
The Dodgers have had to deal with an unprecedented number of injuries this season. Injuries have been so frequent that it's been an recurring theme in this chapter of Dodgers' history.
Ohtani is the latest victim as the Dodgers need just two more wins to take the World Series title.