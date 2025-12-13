Dodgers Open to Trading $136.5 Million Star

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported the Los Angeles Dodgers are "not opposed" to trading starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow this offseason.

“Tyler Glasnow’s name has come up in conversations, and the Dodgers would not be opposed to moving him," Gonzalez wrote. "He’s poised to make a combined $60 million over the next two years, with either a $30 million club option or a $21.6 million player option in 2028. But the quality of his stuff continues to tantalize executives throughout the industry, and there are certainly a fair share of teams that will bank on him staying healthy enough to make it worthwhile. Maybe he’s part of the package that brings Tarik Skubal to L.A. It’s a long shot, perhaps, but wilder things have happened."

Glasnow has been with the Dodgers since the beginning of 2024, and has been fantastic across his two seasons in Los Angeles. He posted a 3.49 ERA in his first season with the Dodgers, making the first All-Star Game of his career.

He had a shorter season in 2025, but still posted great numbers through his 18 starts last season. He had a 3.19 ERA through 90.1 innings, striking out 106 batters in the process.

Glasnow has struggled with injuries over the past couple of seasons, making a combined 40 starts for the Dodgers, but has proven time and time again that he is a solid rotation piece and would have the potential to be a No. 1 starter on almost any other roster.

As Gonzalez mentioned, the Dodgers have been heavily linked to AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, and could very well use an All-Star pitcher like Glasnow as leverage in trade talks with the Detroit Tigers. The right-hander still has three years remaining on his contract, making him an extremely valuable asset for the Dodgers.

The package would require a little more than just Glasnow, though, and the Tigers would likely dip into the Dodgers' farm system, which is among the strongest in the league.

The Dodgers are yet to make their move on Skubal, though, and will be more than happy to keep Glasnow — at least for the time being.

