Dodgers Infielder Shocks Fans With Scoreless Pitching Performance in KBO Match

Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Hyeseong Kim took on an unusual role during a KBO exhibition game, making an unexpected appearance as a starting pitcher.

Kim participated in the KBO Generation Match, which is played between Team Rising, a team consisting of players born in the 2000s, and Team Veteran, a team consisting of players born in the 1900s. The utility man played on Team Rising as a special overseas entry despite being born in 1999.

Kim pitched for three innings, throwing just 36 pitches, and managed to keep Team Veteran scoreless. He managed two strikeouts in the outing, allowing three hits and no walks. The exhibition game ended 10-10 after seven innings, and a Home Run Derby came afterwards.

Team Rising dominated the Home Run Derby, taking a 29-7 victory over Team Veteran in the second event.

More news: Dodgers Star May Not Be Available For 2026 World Baseball Classic Due to Health Concerns

The likelihood of Kim pitching in a competitive game for the Dodgers is unlikely, as his pitches stayed around 75 miles per hour, though his performance in the game is worth a look — even in an exhibition match.

Kim signed with the Dodgers ahead of the 2025 season and spent the first couple of months of his year with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Kim played 37 games with the Comets, posting a .793 OPS before the Dodgers called him up in May.

The infielder struggled for playing time behind a loaded Dodgers roster, but still managed to make a mark with the little time he had. He began his MLB career hot, posting a .422 batting average with a 1.058 OPS through May. Two of his three home runs in 2025 came in May.

More news: Dave Roberts Calls Dodgers Trade Candidate One of His Favorite Players

While his numbers understandably dropped off afterwards, Kim still managed a decent rookie season with the Dodgers. He slashed .280/.314/.385 in 2025, playing in 71 games throughout the season. He managed a couple of appearances in the postseason, scoring the winning run against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Kim wasn't happy with his performance in 2025 despite his solid showings, though, and expressed his disappointment with his season.

“30 out of 100,” Kim rated his performances. “I’m not sure why, but I wasn’t satisfied. I think I have a long way to go. To fill the remaining 70 points, I need to improve in all areas. As a baseball player, I will strive to reach 100.”

The utility man will look to start 2026 hot and break his way into a Dodgers team looking for a three-peat.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.