Dave Roberts Reveals Where Shohei Ohtani Will Regress Next Season for Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said there will be changes in Shohei Ohtani's offensive performance next season as the star is expected to make his two-way debut.
Ohtani opened the 50 home runs, 50 stolen bases club in his first season with the Dodgers, but in 2025, he likely won't be as aggressive with base stealing.
“I don't think it will affect the offense,” Roberts said on SportsNetLA. “I do think that there's going to be some curtail in the stolen bases, because he's going to be pitching.
“I think the thing that I don't think any of us has an answer to John, in the sense of he's only got so many bullets or innings coming off Tommy John, so how we ramp up in spring training when we start this process,” Roberts said. “I think we all understand that we need to have him as strong and as fresh as we get into September through October. So it's not an exact science. There's going to be a lot of conversation with Shohei, the training staff, the doctors.”
Ohtani arguably had the best season in baseball history in his first season with the Dodgers. It was certainly the best offensive season of his career as Ohtani recovered from Tommy John surgery and assumed the role of the Dodgers' designated hitter.
Ohtani's performance in 2024 unanimously earned him the National League Most Valuable Player award. He became the 12th player in MLB history to win three MVPs and is the second player to win both the AL and NL MVP.
The Dodgers signed Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million deal last December and it was already worth every penny. Los Angeles fans certainly have lofty expectations for Ohtani as he has already won a World Series title in his first year with the team.
However, as the Dodgers prepare for Ohtani to join the starting rotation, his offensive game plan inevitably has to change. The Dodgers hope to keep Ohtani healthy throughout the regular season, and as the team learned during the World Series, base running poses a risk of injury for the star.