Dave Roberts Reveals Who Will Start Game 3 of World Series For Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler will start Game 3 of the World Series, manager Dave Roberts announced.
Ahead of the official announcement, there was speculation that Buehler would pitch Game 4, while the bullpen would take Game 3.
However, Roberts chose to start Buehler in Game 3 because it lines up his availability for a potential Game 7.
"I think it's just we love Walker in big games," Roberts said Saturday. "The road isn't going to faze him. It also allows him potentially to be available for a Game 7 too."
Buehler has embraced the intensity of big games. It's what he enjoys. The right-hander wants to be on the mound for the Dodgers in the biggest games on the biggest stage.
He will get to do that on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. From Chavez Ravine to the Bronx, the Dodgers hope Buehler can hold down the New York lineup at home.
“Yeah, it’s everything to me,” Buehler said earlier this month. "We talked about it before the San Diego start, the big games or me being in big games, that’s literally all I care about.”
It's been a trying year for the 30-year-old pitcher. Since his second Tommy John surgery, Buehler hasn't looked as sharp. The right-hander's fastball hasn't produced as many strikeouts, and yet the Dodgers trusted him to pitch in some of the biggest games of the postseason.
The Dodgers asked Buehler to pitch in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series as well as Game 3 of the Division Series.
Buehler's four inning performance against the New York Mets kept the east coast club scoreless in the Dodgers' 8-0 win.
Buehler allowed three hits and two walks, but threw 51 strikes in 90 pitches. The right-hander was also tasked with holding off a dynamic San Diego lineup in the NLDS.
Although Buehler had a solid performance, a defensive debacle by the Dodgers spoiled his efforts. Several errors tainted the right-handers final numbers including the six earned runs on Buehler's final stat line.
“He thrives in these moments," Max Muncy said of Buehler. "There’s never a moment that gets too big for him. There’s never a situation that gets too big for him. He’s able to control everything."
The stage is set for Buehler to hold off the best of the Bronx in Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton at Yankee Stadium.