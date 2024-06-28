Dave Roberts Reveals Why Will Smith Has Been Out of Dodgers' Lineup
A light schedule couldn't come at a better time for Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The team has had three days off in eight days and he has had three games off in addition to that.
Manager Dave Roberts originally cited "load management" as the reason for Smith's extra time off but revealed Wednesday that there was more to it.
“I just don’t think he’s swinging the bat, certainly like he’s capable of. I think he’s in a little funk,” Roberts said. “There’s some balls that are hit hard. But there’s also some pitches that I feel that when he’s right, he makes a better move.
“He feels good. So it’s not a physical thing. Certainly, with Will, it’s not a mental thing. He’s as mentally tough as they come. So that leads to the mechanical part. So my thought was you could take today and work through some things mechanically. We have a night game, so there’s more time to do that. We have an off day. … It’s a long season. I don’t expect him to be great or perfect all year.”
Smith has been in a funk as of late. He has a .172 average in June, just three hits in 38 at-bats (.079) over his past 10 games, and one hit in his past 16 at-bats. He had a similar stretch last season but was playing through a cracked rib. He insists that he isn't injured, he just feels "a little off."
“Yeah, I feel a little off. I think any time you’re not getting hits you do,” Smith said. “But I still feel like I’m hitting the ball, maybe swing-and-miss a little more but that happens. I’m still squaring the ball up for the most part but nothing’s falling. Not getting any of the dink hits that keep you above water.
“It’s just one of those times. That’s baseball. We’re always working on our swings, trying to get better. Just grinding along.”