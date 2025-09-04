Dave Roberts Says Dodgers Expect More Out of Roki Sasaki Amid Lost Season
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated the team has expected more out of rookie starting pitcher Roki Sasaki, who is struggling through a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Sasaki has made four starts in his rehab assignment, and has allowed 11 runs in 14 innings for a 7.07 ERA. Additionally, his fastball, which topped out in the triple digits this season, has dropped in velocity to 93-96 mph.
“I am surprised. Because the talent level is certainly there,” Roberts said. “The performance, the stuff hasn’t been there. I think there needs to be a tick up in stuff. And also against Triple-A hitters, you would expect more.”
Sasaki also struggled at the MLB level, though not quite to this extent. He made eight MLB starts before landing on the injured list in May, and posted a 4.72 ERA during those outings. He has also failed to generate as many strikeouts as he did in NPB, fanning just 24 batters in 34.1 innings.
Roberts has a decision to make with Sasaki, as the Dodgers' postseason roster only has room for so many pitchers. While there's still a month left in the season, Roberts' mind seems made up.
“I guess the bar is high right now, because we’re in a pennant race,” Roberts said. “So to warrant pitching on our staff right now, there’s got to be urgency on his part and really dominant performance. That’s the level of where we’re at right now. That’s why, personally, I feel confident in speaking of certain expectations for Roki.
“Like I said a couple weeks ago, we’ve got to go with our best guys. And this is the time, right now. And again, Roki has gone through a lot this year. And he still has a ton of talent. We just want to see more.”
The Dodgers have six starting pitching options, so the only realistic way Sasaki features in October is out of the bullpen. While that is the case, he will need to massively step up his game over the next few weeks in order to join the team in October.
In the meantime, the Dodgers need to focus on making sure they maintain their spot at the top of the NL West. The Padres lost all three of their games against the Baltimore Orioles, and the Dodgers could go three games clear at the top with a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 3:40 p.m. PT.
