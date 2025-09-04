Pirates Take Shot at Dodgers Fans After Winning Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost back to back series to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates.
The defending champions should have won both series, plain and simple. However, the Dodgers have struggled to consistently be great all season long and have settled for several underwhelming showings this year.
One of the many poor performances from LA came against the Pirates, a team that is last place in their division. The Dodgers have been shutout by Pittsburgh's pitching staff two consecutive days and are in jeopardy of being swept by the lowly Pirates Thursday afternoon.
Manager Dave Roberts remarked on the stagnant Dodgers offense, which has reared its face more often than not as of late.
“We’ve talked about team at-bats. I think we’ve had some guys that have bought into that and consistently are doing that,” Roberts said to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. “I just think that it can’t draw dead in a certain part of the order when innings are built. … There’s a lot of variables that go into scoring runs consistently, certainly if you’re not just slugging.
“It’s a nuanced answer. I don’t have the answer. I do believe that the guys that we have in the room are capable of putting together consistent team at-bats of urgency from the first pitch on. But at the end of the day, I’m sure our players are echoing the same message that we just got to get it done. I can talk about it as much as I want, but we got to get it done. That’s just the bottom line and I don’t have an answer.”
The Pirates' social media account put a little salt in the wound following Wednesday's 3-0 loss.
"Another rough day for Cowboys fans," the post read.
With the NFL season kicking off Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in prime time. The Cowboys are widely regarded as America's team, given the popularity of the franchise.
Typically, the New York Yankees are viewed as the most famous team in baseball. However, it appears the Pirates opted to give the Dodgers a back-handed compliment by insinuating they are the Cowboys of baseball.
Regardless, the Dodgers' ongoing struggles this season have given teams like the Pirates reason to take shots at the defending champions.
After an offseason that made the Dodgers look invincible, their performance in 2025 says otherwise.
