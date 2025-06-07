Dave Roberts, Tyler Glasnow Not on Same Page Regarding Injury to Dodgers Pitcher
It seems no one wants Tyler Glasnow back on the mound more than Tyler Glasnow.
The starting pitcher missed last year's postseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers due to injury. This year, the Dodgers placed Glasnow back on the injured list after just five starts this season.
Glasnow was transferred to the 60-day injured list last week, and doesn't appear to be nearing a return. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had a concerning update on his All-Star pitcher earlier this week.
“We’re on pause right now. Or not pause; he’s playing catch,” Roberts said. “I’m not sure when he’s going to get back on a mound. Our hope is that it will be soon.”
“I say this speaking for him, I know he’s just frustrated as we all are as far as the process since we’ve had him hasn’t been linear as far as getting him back,” Roberts added.
“He wants to get back and help. Threw his one ‘pen and then body didn’t respond, so we’re trying to figure out when we can ramp him back up. He’s chomping at the bit, so that’s a good thing. I know he’s very anxious to get back out here and help his team.”
Glasnow, however, downplayed those concerns while speaking to reporters a day later.
“My shoulder is totally fine. That issue I haven’t felt since I’ve been throwing. Literally just a precaution, that’s all,” Glasnow said. “Totally fine, I’m good to go. So, yeah, it was last week, but I’ve been feeling good. I’m throwing and pitched a bullpen, and really good.”
Signed to a five-year, $136.5 million contract, Glasnow’s return would deepen the Dodgers’ injury-plagued rotation.
Logging a career-high 168 strikeouts, Glasnow earned his first All-Star selection of his career in his first season with the Dodgers in 2024.
Los Angeles was projected to have five aces in their rotation this season. However, four of them, including Glasnow, are sidelined with injuries.
The Dodgers will continue to ease Glasnow back into the rotation, with hopes he can make his postseason debut with the franchise in October.
