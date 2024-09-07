Despite Loss, Dodgers' Dave Roberts Praises Landon Knack For Strong Performance
Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher Landon Knack proved to be one of the few bright spots during a dim Friday for the Dodgers. On Friday, the Dodgers announced that starter Gavin Stone, who had been the lone pitcher to make every start this season up to this point, was heading to the injured list due to inflammation in his right shoulder. Later, outfielder Teoscar Hernández exited Friday's 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians early due to a foot injury.
Knack, making his first start in nearly a month, allowed three hits and two earned runs while walking one and striking a career-high eight over six innings. This was also just the second time that Knack has pitched a full six innings in the major leagues. The Dodgers lost, but Knack once again came through with an important start for the team.
“Landon was a star tonight,” Roberts said, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “He did everything we hoped for and more. He’s done it all year for us, given his uncertain circumstances, being up and down … six innings, two runs, eight punch-outs, one walk, and he gave us a good chance to win. I’m looking forward to him making his next start,”
“I just felt that he was pitching really well,” Roberts said. “I liked the way he was throwing.”
Since arriving at Dodger Stadium in a rolls royce last April, Knack has swapped between the Dodgers and Triple-A Oklahoma City for much of the season. The Dodgers have relied on Knack to fill in briefly for injuries throughout the season, before optioning him back to Triple-A.
Knack has now appeared in 11 games for the Dodgers this season with nine starts. He is 2-3, with a 3.00 ERA and 52 strikeouts. Over 12 starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, Knack is 4-3 with a 3.71 ERA and 79 strikeouts.
Having Knack is crucial for the Dodgers, whose starting rotation has been decimated by injuries. Stone, Tyler Glasnow, and Clayton Kershaw have all gone on the IL over the last month, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto is just returning from a strained rotator cuff.
Even if the Dodgers get several starters back before the postseason, it's unclear how ready they will be coming off an injury. Knack gives the team a much-needed reliable arm.