Former Dodgers Pitcher Inadvertently Announces Retirement: 'I Ain't Playing'

Joe Kelly, the Dodgers fan favorite who dallied with a comeback in 2025, confirmed on a podcast appearance Monday that his playing career is over.

"I ain't playing," Kelly told Rob Bradford on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast.

Kelly deliberately tried to avoid using the word retirement, saying "athletes don't — we just stop f---ing playing, OK?

"Let's cancel the word retirement," Kelly added.

But for all intents and purposes, Kelly confirmed he isn't pursuing a career in pitching any longer.

Kelly will finish his playing career with a 54-38 record and a 3.98 ERA in 485 career games. The 37-year-old right-hander finished the 2023 and 2024 seasons in Los Angeles, making 46 appearances out of the Dodgers' bullpen after arriving in a July 2023 trade with the Chicago White Sox.

After helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series, Kelly signed a free agent contract in December 2018.

From 2019-21, Kelly was one of Dave Roberts' most frequently used relief pitchers. He allowed only one run in five postseason appearances as the Dodgers claimed the 2020 World Series title following the pandemic-shortened season.

When the Dodgers visited the White House in 2021, Kelly famously donned the jacket of a mariachi, Grover Castro, that he picked up at Dodger Stadium. Four years later, a painting of Kelly wearing Castro's jacket still adorns a wall inside Dodger Stadium.

More to come on this story.