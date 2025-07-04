Dodgers' $182 Million Signing Named One of MLB's Worst Contracts
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed starting pitchers Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki a few months ago, it seemed like the organization had won the offseason.
Not to mention, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani was finally healthy enough to return to a two-way player role. And NL All-Star Tyler Glasnow was supposed to be healthy after missing all of the postseason.
But this season has not turned out the way the Dodgers, or the rest of the baseball world would have expected.
Snell only made two starts before sustaining a shoulder injury, Glasnow only made five, Sasaki might be out for the rest of the season, and Ohtani just returned to pitching last month.
Snell and Sasaki’s injuries are arguably the most disappointing because the Dodgers got just a miniscule glimpse into what they could have been for the rotation. But Sasaki is only signed to a minor league deal with a $6.5 million signing bonus, whereas Snell is signed to a hefty five-year, $182 million contract.
The two-time Cy Young award winner’s contract holds an average annual value of $36.4 million, making him the third-highest salaried pitcher in MLB, per Bleacher Report.
Only Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler’s $42 million AAV and Texas Rangers’ right-hander Jacob deGrom’s $37 million AAV are worth more than Snell.
Both Wheeler and deGrom are headed to represent their teams at the All-Star Game on July 15. Meanwhile, Snell has not set a date for when he will return to the mound.
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller said Snell’s contract is one of the worst in MLB. The Dodgers owe him a large amount of money and are getting very little in return.
Los Angeles transferred Snell to the 60-day IL on May 17 and have yet to send him on a rehab assignment. Snell has made some progress in his recovery, throwing in his first simulated inning against live batters on Wednesday at Dodgers Stadium.
Snell also missed most of the first half of last season while playing for the San Francisco Giants. He sustained a left adductor strain and left groin strain but when he returned, he posted a 1.23 ERA in 14 starts.
The Dodgers can only hope for Snell to come back and dominate like he did last season, or else, the deal might truly have been a bust.
