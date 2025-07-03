Dodgers’ Max Muncy Leaves Game With Devastating Knee Injury
During Clayton Kershaw's achievement of 3,000 career strikeouts, Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy suffered what looked like a very serious knee injury.
With the Dodgers down 4-2 in the sixth inning, Muncy crumpled to the ground after successfully tagging White Sox outfielder Michael L. Taylor out at third base on an attempted steal.
Muncy immediately grabbed his knee and was down on the ground for several minutes before being helped off the field. Shortly after Muncy left the game, Kershaw struck out Chicago third baseman Vinny Capra for his monumental strikeout.
